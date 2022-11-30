YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A toxicology report indicated that an inmate died from fentanyl poisoning on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the sheriff’s department, officers were alerted that inmate, Matthew D. Perez, was in distress and performed medical treatment until paramedics arrived. Despite the use of Narcan and other life-saving efforts, Perez was pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s department said that they are unsure of how fentanyl was in the Yuba County Jail and that the investigation is ongoing. The standard procedure has the staff lock down the jail and search every cell.

According to the sheriff’s department, the Yuba County Jail is going to start using a body scanner for every person who enters the jail in early 2023.