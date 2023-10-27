(FOX40.COM) — Two people arrested on Sunday at the Yuba-Sutter Mall are believed to be connected with the robbery of an Olivehurst restaurant, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Cinco De Mayo restaurant on Olivehurst Avenue following reports of a burglary and found that a large amount of cash had been stolen from a safe in the eatery.

Two potential suspects were identified by detectives during their investigation.

The two suspects were later detained while leaving the Yuba-Sutter Mall and were found to be in possession of a large sum of cash.

Detectives went to the suspects’ residence on Gossestt Way where a search warrant was served and additional evidence of the burglary was located.

In total, $20,000 was found within the home and additional suspect(s) are believed to be involved in the restaurant’s robbery.