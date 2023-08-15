Actor and comedian DL Hughley is scheduled to perform at Hard Rock Live on September 22.

(FOX40.COM) — Actor and comedian DL Hughley is scheduled to perform a stand-up comedy show on September 22 at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland.

“DL Hughley is known for being astute and politically savvy in his comedy. He is one of the most popular and highly recognized stand-up comedians on the road today,” Hard Rock Live reported.

Hughley made a name for himself through his work in television, film, and radio. His catalog includes but isn’t limited to being the star and producer of his namesake television show, “The Hughley’s,” that aired on ABC and UPN, and being a standout comedian on the hit comedy docufilm, “The Original Kings of Comedy.”

Hughley also hosted his own talk show on Comedy Central, “Weekends at the DL,” and is the author of five books including two New York Times bestsellers. Today, Hughley hosts an afternoon radio show, “The DL Hughley Show,” which is nationally syndicated in over 60 cities across the country.

“DL continues to dominate the stand-up stage, producing specials for Netflix, Showtime and HBO. His 11th stand-up special “DL Hughley: Contrarian” is currently available on Netflix,” Hard Rock Live said on the show’s event page.

The show at Hard Rock Live is scheduled for September 22 at 8 p.m. The address is 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland.