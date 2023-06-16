(KTXL) — It wasn’t a typical Friday morning for Wednesday.

Wednesday is the name of a dog that, according to a social media post, was rushed into the Yuba City Police Department on Friday morning around 9 a.m.

The post says that Wednesday’s owner suspected that their dog had been given fentanyl, which made the owner “hysterically upset.”

At the time that Wednesday was brought in, officials say the all-black dog was barely breathing and struggling to survive.

The social post continues to say that an officer was in the building and rushed to save the dog’s life.

Officer DeNeef administered two doses of NARCAN, which is a brand name for the drug naloxone that can treat a narcotic overdose in emergencies.

The two doses were exactly what Wednesday needed, and the dog was soon brought back to life, according to the social post.

The Yuba City Police Department wrote, “The owner, Wednesday, and our department are extremely thankful and proud of Officer DeNeef!”

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is, “a potent synthetic opioid approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic.”

The DEA considers fentanyl to be about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.