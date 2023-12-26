(FOX40.COM) — The Smartsville Fire Protection District in Yuba County is asking for the public’s help locating a dog that went missing after a fiery vehicle accident in the community on Monday.

At 11:29 a.m., fire crews responded to the accident along Hammonton Smartsville Road and found the driver and their dogs could get out of the vehicle on their own.

Two of the three dogs were successfully located and safe, but one of the dogs, a Rottweiler named Fred, had gone missing.

Fire crews said Fred may be in the Hammonton Smartsville and Gold Village area where the crash occurred.