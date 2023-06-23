(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued for an area in Yuba County on Friday due to a vegetation fire that is threatening at least one building, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit and the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services.

At 12:35 p.m., CAL FIRE NEU updated the fire to 60 acres and two structures threatened.

The fire is located south of Peoria Road and Bald Mountain Road, southeast of the community of Loma Rica.

Evacuation points include Sycamore Ranch, 5390 California Highway 20, Browns Valley and the Yuba County Posse/Animals Evac Center at 5396 Marysville Road, Browns Valley.