(KTXL) — The Marysville Fire Department says it’s taking all of its resources to battle this fire, and that the heat isn’t helping.

Images taken of the fire that took over the Glacier Ice company building in Marysville show flames and a puff of smoke protruding from the building.

Shaunna Waycick, a Marysville resident, was heading to the beach Friday afternoon when she saw this ice house ignite.

“I was on the bridge and noticed it from the bridge,” she said.

Fire crews expect the handling of a building fire in Marysville to be a “24-hour operation. (Credit: FOX40)

She continued, “I was high up there, the smoke was pretty black. You could see red flames in it.”

Waycick lives close by and is thankful that the fire department got to the scene quickly.

“Thank you for working in over 110 degree weather to keep all of us safe. And all of our lives are saved,” she said thankfully.

It was just after 2 p.m. that Marysville fire crews were notified of a structure fire. They told FOX40 that the building belonged to Glacier Ice.

Kyle Heggstrom, the Marysville fire department’s chief, said the building has, “multiple cold storage facilities, where they provide ice and other resources. The fire started in the adjoining office space, and has moved throughout the building the last couple of hours.”

He added that the Marysville Fire Department knew right away that they’d need backup.

“This [fire] is taking all of the fire department’s resources as well as the neighboring Yuba County and Sutter County,” Heggstrom said. “We also have mutual aid provided Butte County Fire.”

However, those fire crews aren’t just battling the blaze, but also the scorching heat.

“The complexity of the fire has changed dramatically with the heat,” the fire chief added. He said that in triple-digit heat, it’s difficult to fight fires and keep his crew hydrated.

“We’ve had a couple crews that have had some heat exhaustion, just minor injuries, but everybody is staying healthy.”

Chief Heggstrom asks that people stay out of the area as they clean up the mess left behind by the flames.

“Unfortunately it looks like this building is a complete loss. At this point we’re just trying to keep it from spreading to the adjoining properties and make sure it doesn’t leave the actual building of origin.

The Marysville Fire Department expects this to be a 24-hour operation and the cause of this fire is under investigation.