(KTXL) — Although the recent heat provides an almost melting feeling for most people, it is exactly what Sacramento Valley peaches needed to get ready for 23rd annual Marysville Peach Festival.

From 4 p.m. on Friday to 10 p.m. on Saturday, visitors to the Marysville Peach Festival can taste some of the best peaches that Northern California has to offer.

Located in the Marysville Historic shopping district, the festival will draw more than 30,000 people looking to taste peach funnel cakes, peach ice cream, peach cobbler, peach barbeque glazed ribs, peach Italian ice and dance to some local bands.

Those looking to beat the midday heat may want to arrive a little early on Saturday for the pancakes and peaches breakfast, presented by the Marysville Future Farmers of America, at the Silver Dollar Saloon.

The breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and presale costs are $6 per person or $20 for a family of four. Prices at the door will be $8 per person and $28 for a family of four.

If you want to do some shopping from local businesses there will be over 150 vendors lining the streets.