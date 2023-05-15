(KTXL) — Law enforcement officials are searching for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 78-year-old man dead in Yuba County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the agency received a request for help from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office regarding a man found on Forty Mile Road, south of Highway 65, on the morning of May 13.

•Video Above: Sacramento weather forecast

Investigators believe he was hit by a vehicle the night before. The vehicle is described as a 2016 or newer white Chevrolet Malibu, which continued driving northbound after the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the CHP at 530-645-6200.