(FOX40.COM) — After 41 years of service, the aircrew at Beale Air Force bid farewell on Thursday to a long-serving U-2 “Dragon Lady” that was used for training.

TU-2S Dragon Lady 1065 arrived at Beale in 1983 and allowed countless pilots to train and hone their skills at the edge of space.

While at Beale, 1065 completed 11,450 sorties (missions) and completed 24,042 flight hours.

“After such an amazing run time here at Beale, it is time for her to retire,” the base wrote in a social media post.

With the retirement of 1065, Beale now operates three dual-seat trainers and all 27 single-seater variants in the United States Air Force.

History of U-2s at Beale Air Force Base

Even though the U-2 entered service in 1956, Beale Air Force Base did not receive its first U-2 until 1976.

The delivery of the U-2s also initiated the establishment of the 9th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing.

The U-2 was also developed by Lockheed’s Skunk Works division and was tasked with reconnaissance missions at an altitude of above 70,000 feet.

In a 2015 report, the USAF said that, since 1994, the U-2 airframe has received $1.7 billion in modernization upgrades that could allow it to live out its expected service life until 2050.

Some of the Dragon Lady’s non-combat roles include working with the Department of Agriculture to collect photos of crop and land management and the recon of disaster areas affected by floods, earthquakes and wildfires.