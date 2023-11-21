(FOX40) — A man who was convicted of murdering three students and a teacher by way of a mass shooting at Lindhurst High School in 1992 is appealing his conviction.

On May 1, 1992, Eric Christopher Houston, 20, entered his former high school in Olivehurst while armed with a shotgun and a rifle. He shot and killed four people, wounded several others with gunfire, and held almost 90 students hostage for about eight hours before surrendering.

According to official court records obtained by FOX40.com, Houston targeted Lindhurst High because one of his former teachers gave him a failing grade which he felt prevented him from graduating when he attended in 1989. In addition, he blamed the failing grade for his loss of employment and breakup with his girlfriend. At trial, Houston also accused this former teacher of molesting him.

Houston’s trial was moved from Yuba County to Napa where a jury convicted Houston of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and a variety of other related charges. He was sentenced to death by lethal injection scheduled for 2022, but it was delayed because of appeals.

The death penalty is legal in California, however,Governor Gavin Newsom placed an official halt on capital punishment in June 2023. According to www.npr.org, no one in the state has been put to death in almost 17 years, however, if the moratorium was lifted, Houston would be due.

Houston is on death row at San Quentin State Prison and has appealed the court’s decision several times. Although the Supreme Court upheld the sentencing on most of Houston’s appeal claims, one will be further investigated.

His most recent appeal challenges the death sentence under a claim that it is cruel and unusual punishment because of his mental status.

Records show that during Houston’s hearing, UC Davis Medical School board-certified psychiatrist and former professor Charles Schaffer diagnosed Houston with major depression with psychotic features and bipolar disorder. He also noted the probability of an unspecified personality disorder and PTSD; however, in Schaffer’s opinion, Houston could understand the nature and quality of his acts and could distinguish right from wrong.

Yuba County Board of Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with the San Joaquin County District Attorney to help litigate the validity of Houston’s claims because of Yuba County staffing shortages. On Oct. 27 Yuba County district attorney signed a memorandum of understanding to execute the litigation. Officials say the process could take between two and three years before a judge decides.

“Even if Houston is found to be ineligible for the death penalty, under current law, he will not be released from prison,” said Yuba County District Attorney Clinton Curry. “His sentence would simply be converted from death to life without possibility of parole.”