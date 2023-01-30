(KTXL) — Country singer Luke Bryan will perform in the Sacramento region this summer.

The country music star will take the stage at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on July 21. The Wheatland stop will be part of Bryan’s 36-city tour, which kicks off on June 15 in Syracuse, New York.

Bryan’s show at the Toyota Amphitheatre will be one of two California shows throughout the tour. Fans who can’t catch Bryan in Wheatland can also watch him perform at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View in Santa Clara County on July 22.

Throughout the tour, Bryan will have up-and-coming country artists join him including Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Luke said in a press release. “Leaving it all out on stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Members of Bryan’s fan club can purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 a.m.