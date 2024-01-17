(FOX40.COM) — County, state and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating a chemical attack at the Yuba County Elections office on Tuesday.

According to county officials, a piece of mail, postmarked by a verified agency and not appearing suspicious, was found to contain fentanyl by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadly drug was found when a staff member opened the piece of mail and noticed a power substance inside of the parcel.

After taking precautionary measures the staff member was found to not have come in contact with the fentanyl and was uninjured.

“A field test conducted by the Sheriff’s Office indicated it was fentanyl, though further testing by the Department of Justice will be done to confirm the preliminary results,” the county wrote in a news release.

As a precaution, the elections office was briefly closed for a short period of time as decontamination measures were taken.

“In light of recent, similar incidences around the country, Elections staff had recently undergone training led by internal Human Resources on identifying suspicious mail, and reporting and handling potentially dangerous substances,” the elections office wrote in a news release. “The office had also been equipped with Narcan – which can treat narcotic overdose/exposure in an emergency.”