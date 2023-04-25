(KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said one of their drones was shot at on Monday while they were doing surveillance.

Just after 5 p.m., deputies were using a drone to do surveillance on illegal marijuana cultivation on the 14200 block of Neptune Lane.

A man reportedly fired two shots at the drone but missed. The operator then safely brought the drone back.

Deputies were soon able to get a description of the suspect and contact him. The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Saynt Ford of Brownsville.

He allegedly told police that he fired two 12-gauge shotgun shells at the drone. Deputies searched his property and found the shotgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested and booked into the Yuba County Jail on suspicion of attempted destruction of an aircraft, which is a federal offense. Ford could also face charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and parole violation.