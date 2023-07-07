(KTXL) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting in the community of Linda that resulted in the death of a minor, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, law enforcement responded to the 6000 block of Gossett Way following reports of a shooting.

In partnership with the California Department of Justice, Gabriel Angel Aguayo was arrested and is facing charges of homicide.

Two other juveniles were arrested at the scene of the shooting for being in violation of their probation, the sheriff’s office said.