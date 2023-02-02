(KTXL) — A man was found guilty on Tuesday for the attempted murder of a California Highway Patrol Officer in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office.

– Video above: Homicide Suspect Expected to Survive from Officer Involved Shooting

Aaron Quinn was found guilty of attempted murder, transporting methamphetamine for sale, reckless evasion and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

At around 9 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2022, Quinn led CHP Oroville Officer Ryan Lambert on a 22-mile chase, after Lambert attempted a traffic stop, from Oroville to a remote mountainous area of Yuba County near Brownsville.

Quinn crashed into a power pole along La Porte Road and Quinn began firing his 9mm pistol at Lambert before he could get out of his patrol vehicle.

A short shoot-out occurred before Quinn’s gun jammed and he suffered a wound to the top of his head from return fire from Lambert, who was not hit.

Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Baumgardner arrived on scene shortly after Lambert called “shots fire” over the radio and called for emergency assistance.

With help from other law enforcement personnel from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, Butte County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, California State Parks and California Department of Fish and Wildlife Quinn was detained.

An ambulance transported Quinn to UC Davis Medical Center and treated for his injuries.

Sentencing for the attempted murder is set for 9 a.m. on March 3 and Quinn faces potentially as much as 81 years to life.