(FOX40.COM) — A 22-year-old man died after the off-road vehicle he was driving crashed in southern Yuba County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said the man was driving a Polaris General UTV heading east on a dirt farm road around 4:45 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a water-filled canal near Feather River Blvd. and County Road 512, south of the community of Plumas Lake.

The CHP said farm workers who were nearby pulled the man out of the canal and administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived.

The man was taken to Adventist Health + Rideout hospital, but was pronounced dead some time later.

The CHP said it did not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, and that the identity of the man will be released by the Yuba County Coroner once his family has been notified.