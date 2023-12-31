(FOX40.COM) — The man who was recently shot by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly wielded an ax was released from the hospital and arrested.

On Friday around 2:50 p.m., Yuba County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) reported that a man with an ax was shot by deputies and transported to Adventist Health Hospital in Marysville in an unknown condition. On Sunday, officials said the 65-year-old man was discharged and arrested.

Yuba County District Attorney Chief Investigator Brandt Lowe reportedly signed a declaration of

probable cause, alleging that the man “assaulted a peace officer with a deadly weapon on Friday

when he charged at a deputy sheriff while armed with a meat cleaver and a hammer.”

Law enforcement said the shooting was justified.

“It is clear after reviewing the video from the deputy’s body-worn camera that the deputy acted

in self-defense,” said Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry in a press release. “I anticipate filing charges against Barton this week for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.”

Officials said the man is being held in the Sutter County Jail pending his arraignment on Tuesday or Wednesday in Yuba County Superior Court. According to YCSO, the incident is being investigated by the Yuba-Sutter Officer-Involved Shooting and Critical Incident Investigation Team.