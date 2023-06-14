(KTXL) — Marysville Police said it will be holding a DUI checkpoint on Saturday evening.

The checkpoint will be going on from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Police didn’t disclose the location of the checkpoint but said the location was chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” police said.

Drivers facing a first-time DUI charge can expect thousands of dollars in fines and penalties and a suspended license.