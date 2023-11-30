(FOX40.COM) — A 57-year-old Wheatland man was found dead after he was reported by a friend to have gone missing during a fishing trip on Nov. 23.

Through a missing-person search at Lake Englebright, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NSCO), Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue (NCSSAR), and numerous agencies reportedly found Michael Babb dead during on land near the base of Englebright Dam on Thursday morning.

NCSO said it was called to assist in the Wheatland Police Department’s missing person investigation after an Army Corps of Engineer park ranger discovered Babb’s vehicle parked near the lake’s Narrows Boat Launch and day-use area at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Law enforcement said that the search operation lasted overnight from Wednesday into Thursday morning. Search teams from neighboring sheriff’s offices such as Yuba County, Placer County, and Butte County joined in the mission Thursday morning and looked for Babb by land, air, and water.

The search was updated to a recovery mission after Babb’s discovery. Officials say the cause of death is to be determined by autopsy.