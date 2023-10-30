(FOX40.COM) — New Kids on the Block are hitting the road next year for a “Magic Summer.”

The pop group will embark on “The Magic Summer Tour 2024,” which will hit over 40 cities in North America including a stop at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on July 2, 2024.

Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will join the tour as special guests.

Following the Wheatland concert, NKOTB will perform at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View the next night. The tour will kick off on June 14 at Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and will conclude Aug. 25 in Noblesville, Indiana.

The 2024 tour is a reimagining of their sold out 1990 tour of the same name, which took place at the height of the group’s success. The upcoming tour will be the first time in 15 years where the group will perform in outdoor venues.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create – and recreate – with our amazing fans each night,” Donnie Wahlberg of NKOTB said in a press release. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve share throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

The general sale will begin Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will become available starting on Nov. 1 with the fan club and CITI presale. Citi card members will have presale access beginning Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. until Nov. 2 at 10 p.m.