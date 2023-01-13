(KTXL) — A 32-year-old man from Olivehurst died on Friday when he lost control of his car and ended up in the wrong lane, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said he was driving northbound in a Honda on state Route 65 at an unknown speed. A 55-year-old woman was driving a Subaru southbound, near Oakley Lane, at about 60 mph in moderate rainfall.

-Video Above: Californians expected to get hit with storms again this weekend

As they approached each other, the man driving the Honda lost control of his car. The CHP said he ended up in the southbound lane due to “unsafe speed and unsafe turning movement.”

His car was struck by the Subaru, and he died at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital, with a broken femur and ribs.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the CHP said.