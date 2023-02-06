(KTXL) — One person was killed after being hit by a car in Yuba County early Monday morning, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two pedestrians were walking north along a southbound lane of Forty Mile Road near State Route 65 around 4:41 a.m. when one of them was struck by a vehicle and “thrown into a ditch where he succumbed to his injuries.”

CHP said the pedestrian that was struck, a 28-year-old Marysville man, was walking “on the fog line.” Fog lines are the solid white lines on the outer boundary of a roadway.

According to the CHP, the driver of the white sedan that struck the pedestrian left without stopping.

CHP said vehicle debris left behind was determined to belong to a Mercedes.

According to CHP, with the help of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, it checked their FLOCK License Plate Reader System and located a white Mercedes that was in the vicinity of the collision at the time.

FLOCK Licence Plate Reader Systems are a controversial camera system that has raised concerns from privacy advocates. CHP noted in its report that the data is “only available for active criminal investigations.”

CHP determined the registered owner of the vehicle and went to the owner’s address but did not find the person.

According to CHP, “a short time later” the owner turned themself in to the CHP Yuba-Sutter office.

CHP said it does not consider drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the collision.