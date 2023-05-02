(KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department identified the woman who was found on the side of a road in Marysville.

She was identified as 27-year-old Amery Sweany of Chico. According to the sheriff’s department, Sweany was fairly new to the Yuba-Sutter area.

The sheriff’s department said deputies found her after someone reported a woman lying on the side of the road near the 1700 block of Simpson Lane on April 27.

Investigators said an autopsy revealed the cause of death as blunt force trauma and evidence at the scene has led them to believe she was hit by a car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 530-749-7777.