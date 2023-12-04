(FOX40.COM) — Nearly a month after announcing a concert at Thunder Valley, the Red Hot Chili Peppers added another Sacramento-area to the U.S. leg of their tour next year.

The Grammy Award-winning band are bringing their “Unlimited Love” tour to the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on June 2, 2024. The Wheatland concert date is one of 16 shows the veteran rock band announced on Monday.

Tickets for the Wheatland show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

The U.S. tour dates come after a run of shows across the globe including Europe, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan.

The “Unlimited Love” tour is named after one of their albums they released in 2022.

Supporting acts for the Wheatland concert are rapper Ken Carson and alternative IRONTOM. Kid Cudi and Ice Cube are among the opening acts for different cities.

The Toyota Amphitheatre and Thunder Valley shows are the only Northern Californian dates on the tour. The band will perform at The Venue at Thunder Valley for the venue’s one-year anniversary of its opening on Feb. 17, 2024.