(KTXL) — A San Francisco man has been sentenced in connection to the January 2021 death of Dawn Loralee Ritter of Marysville, according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office.

Dominik Oshay Cash was pulled over by California Highway Patrol Officers in January 2021 for speeding. Officers were unaware that Cash held multiple warrants for his arrest and had a loaded 9mm handgun on the passenger seat.

While fleeing law enforcement, Cash ran a red light at over 80 miles per hour and crashed in a vehicle driven by Ritter.

According to officers, Ritter died on impact from the force of the crash and Cash continued to flee from officers on foot. He was later taken into custody.

Cash was charged with second-degree murder, reckless evasion, fleeing the scene of a collision, felon in possession of a firearm and driving on a suspended license. His sentence was set at 21 years to life in state prison.