(KTXL) — A sinkhole caused a stretch of road to close in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services.

Yuba County OES said that Hammonton-Smartsville Road was closed between Doolittle Gate at Beale Airforce Base and South Golden Parkway at Gold Village.

Approximately eight miles of the road are closed due to the sinkhole and according to the county, there are no ways to get around the damage.

The county advises drivers to take alternate routes while crews fix the sinkhole.