(KTLX) — Marysville Police said officers arrested a suspect accused of killing a 13-year-old and injuring another teen in a hit-and-run on Jan. 14.

Police said the hit-and-run happened on B Street, near 18th Street, around 7:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found two teens who had been struck, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy.

Both were taken to the hospital. The girl died five days later; the boy was later released after being treated.

According to police, their investigation led them to find the car on Jan. 19 at around 2:20 p.m. Officers were also able to identify the suspected driver.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Justin Preston. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in permanent injury or death.

According to police, neither drugs nor alcohol are currently believed to be a factor in the crash.