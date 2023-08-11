Tacos de Suadero. fried meat in a corn tortilla. street food from CDMX, Mexico, traditionally accompanied with cilantro, onion, and spicy red sauce

(FOX40.COM) –The fourth annual celebration of the Golden State’s vibrant culinary culture, with a focus on the beloved taco, will happen at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sept. 3.

The California Taco Festival is hosted by Alma Festivals, an entertainment company, and “brings together a diverse range of vendors, serving up creative and delicious variations of this classic dish,” says the festival website.

The festival will include live music, food, drinks, a taco eating contest, Lucha Libre entertainers, a car show , kids’ zone, informational booths about the history of the taco, and more.

“It’s a celebration of Latin culture. We’ll have the lowriders, enchiladas- things that everyone loves,” said Alma Festivals coordinator Katrina Avila. “In the past, we had it in downtown Marysville, but Hard Rock gives us a chance to reach and bring more people together. The venue can hold thousands of people.”

California Taco Festival tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.

Vendors at the taco festival are reported to offer a range of products from artisanal crafts to clothing and accessories.

“It’s better to purchase early bird tickets online now because prices will increase at the door,” Avila said.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland.