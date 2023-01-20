(KTXL) — One teen was killed and another injured following a hit-and-run in Marysville on Saturday, according to the Marysville Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of B Street at around 7:16 p.m. and located a 15-year-old male and a 13-year-old female that had been struck by a vehicle.

The suspected vehicle was traveling southbound on B Street when it struck the two teens and fled the scene, according to officers.

Both victims were taken to Adventist Rideout Hospital after receiving medical attention on scene. The female died of her injuries on Thursday and the male was treated and released from the hospital.

On Thursday, Justin Preston, 23, was identified as the driver and was arrested in the 6000 block of Viera Lane.

Preston was booked and is facing charges for a felony count of hit-and-run resulting in permanent injury or death.

Alcohol and/or drugs were determined not to be a factor in this collision at this time.