The family of Alejandro Jimenez who was the victim of a double-homicide in 1998, say they hope justice is upheld.

(FOX40.COM) — After being made aware of an evidentiary hearing this month that could result in the release of a man convicted of being an accessory to a 1998 double homicide in Yuba County, family members of the victims are speaking out.

“This is the first time I’ve said anything publicly since the trial, but when I saw that one of my father’s killers could be released, I had to say something,” Natalie Jimenez told FOX40.com. “He doesn’t deserve to go free.”

She is referring to Marysville native Leon Lampkin Jr., who was convicted of being an accessory to the 1998 double murders of brothers Alejandro and Leoncio Jimenez and sentenced to two life terms in prison. However, Lampkin may be eligible to be released earlier because of a recent California law.

In 2018, then-Governor Jerry Brown signed into law Senate Bill 1437 (SB 1437), which limits who can be prosecuted for murder and felony murder. According to SB 1437, a person who was an accessory to murder could not be convicted in the first degree. The law applies retroactively to those already convicted, including Lampkin, who has a court hearing scheduled in late September.

Alejandro Jimenez was a victim of a double homicide in 1998./ Courtesy Photo: Natalie Jimenez

“Every time I hear that they’re appealing or requesting clemency my family has to relive the night of my father and uncle’s murder all over again,” Natalie Jimenez, the daughter of Alejandro, said. “My family was destroyed, and I know he’s not remorseful about it. He laughed at my family’s grief during the trial.”

Along with Lampkin, Michael Owens of Marysville was also charged for his involvement in the crime. A jury found Lampkin to be an accessory to the murder while Owens was found to be the person who fired the fatal gunshots. Both were convicted of double murder and attempted robbery.

Natalie Jiminez, the second oldest of six siblings, said she was 16 years old when her father and uncle were murdered. She said she still remembers coming home after the police were done collecting evidence and trying to clean blood off of the floors and walls.

“Just the thought of him going free gives me and my family extreme anxiety. We already suffer mentally. We don’t trust anyone. We don’t feel safe,” Natalie Jimenez said. “The only thing that brings us any kind of peace is knowing they will spend the rest of (their lives) behind bars.”

The Jimenez family say they hope the people involved in the death of their father and uncle remain in prison./Courtesy Photo: Natalie Jimenez

She said at the start of the 1999 trial, the Yuba County District Attorney gave her family the option to go after life in prison or the death penalty.

“We showed them mercy even though they didn’t show my father and uncle mercy. We agreed to life in prison, and we want that to be served,” Natalie Jimenez said. “We’re serving a life sentence that we didn’t ask for. They should too.”

Her sister, Marisol Jimenez, who said she was a witness to the crime in 1998, agreed. She was 17 at the time.

“I am a private person, so I have never spoken to the media, but when I found out what was happening, I had to say something,” Marisol Jimenez said. “My dad and my uncle couldn’t defend themselves then and they can’t now. We have to be their voice.”

Marisol Jimenez said she wasn’t aware of SB 1437 or the upcoming evidentiary hearing until she read about it in a FOX40.com article. She said the case is not about racial discrimination, as Lampkin’s sister suggested in the first article.

Lampkin’s sister said in reference to the late 90s, “Laws at the time were made to keep minorities, Blacks and Latinos in prison for longer.”

The victims are Hispanic. Marisol Jimenez said it’s about two people who lost their lives.

“My dad’s life mattered. My uncle’s life mattered,” Marisol Jimenez said. “I read the comments from his sister, and I can somewhat empathize with her. That’s her brother. But he’s living. She can still talk to him, visit him, and see him on social media. My dad is buried. I don’t care who fired the gun, they both (Lampkin and Owens) went to my home armed with guns. I can never have my dad or uncle back.”

Although some media reports stated that Owens maintained his innocence in murdering the Jimenez brothers, Owens told FOX40.com on September 6 that he takes full responsibility for his involvement in the crime.

Yuba County District Attorney Clinton Curry told FOX40.com that he intended to “call Owens as a witness in Lampkin’s (hearing) to try to help fill in some of the details of exactly how Lampkin participated in the robbery and murders.”

Friday’s evidentiary hearing was continued to Sept. 29.

“The court heard arguments about what evidence is admissible for the hearing. Historical evidence, such as the transcript of the original jury trial were admitted,” Curry said to FOX40.com after the hearing was postponed. “The hearing was ultimately continued to Sept. 29. The court has yet to rule whether we will be permitted to call Owens as a witness.”

Owens told FOX40.com that he never placed blame on anyone but himself and doesn’t plan to do so at Lampkin’s upcoming hearing. He said he was court-ordered to attend the hearing.

“I was a coward. I deeply regret being the person I was in 1998. I own that I needed to be removed from the streets. I was a menace but that’s not who I am today,” Owens said.

Owens said that while serving his time in prison, he earned a bachelor’s degree and has dedicated his life to help prevent youth from making the same mistakes that he did.

“I know I can’t take back what happened, but if I can try to bring any healing or stop someone else from making the same mistakes that I did then I will,” Owens said. “I’m not proud of the man I was back then, but I’m proud of the man I am today. I owe Leon an apology. I was a few years older than him. I should have been a better influence. I could have tried to lead him down a better path.”

Owens said if he is called to speak at Lampkin’s hearing, his plan is to take responsibility for his actions.

Marisol and Natalie Jimenez said that they have received letters of apology from Owens.

“I am glad he was able to put those words on paper so he can sit with them for the rest of his life behind bars,” Natalie Jimenez said.

Marisol Jimenez said that for the sake of her mental health, she couldn’t bring herself to read the letters from Owens.

“If he’s truly remorseful that’s a good thing. I can’t speak for him or say what his true intentions are,” Marisol Jimenez said. “All I know is that he was involved in murdering my family and he has to pay. Justice was served and should be upheld.”

The evidentiary hearing for Lampkin is scheduled for Sept. 29 at Yuba County Superior Court.

“I hope his convictions are upheld,” Marisol Jimenez said. “I hope the judge will see how much of a danger he is to society and for him to continue to serve the rest of his life in prison.”