(KTXL) — A vigil is planned Thursday for the 10-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Yuba County.

The family identified the 10-year-old as Frankie Rosiles. The vigil is planned for 6 p.m. at Olivehurst Linda Little League field. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said 10-year-old Frankie Rosiles was outside of a home when someone opened fire. Investigators believe Rosiles wasn’t the intended target but that the suspect meant to shoot at the home.

“My baby didn’t deserve this,” Lori Rosiles, the mother of Frankie, told FOX 40 News.

Lori Rosiles said she struggles to wrap her mind around the loss of her child, who she described as intelligent and compassionate, a foodie whose hobbies were baseball and karate and who loved to share random facts.

A GoFundMe has been created to help support the child’s family.

The Marysville Joint Unified School District, which covers the school Frankie Rosiles attended, released a statement, saying it would have resources available for students, families and school personnel.

“Our community is heartbroken over the tragic loss of one of our students due to a senseless act of violence. We are devastated to lose such a bright and curious student and we will miss his presence in the classroom and on our campus. While we don’t have a lot of details we can share at this time, we are extremely saddened by this loss and would like to extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, and loved ones. The loss of a young life is devastating for our entire community. Our district has a Grief Response Team made up of mental health professionals who are trained to help with the needs of students, families, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. We have also increased counseling support available on campus for students today and will provide support as needed throughout the week. “ Fal Asrani, Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent

A suspect is in custody.