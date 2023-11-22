(FOX40.COM) — After delays caused the original opening date to get pushed back several times, a Costco Warehouse has finally opened in Yuba County, which is just in time for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Black Friday holidays.

Located at 1214 N Beale Road, Costco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the opening.

•Video Above: Roseville approves $6M incentive to begin construction on new Costco

Costco in Linda, California celebrates its grand opening on Nov. 22. (Image Credit: Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce)

While the new location is expected to be closed on Thanksgiving Day, the warehouse will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 24) and close at 8:30 p.m.

Costco’s normal operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.