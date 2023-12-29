(FOX40.COM) — A man was sent to the hospital in an unknown condition after he was shot by Yuba County deputies, according to a spokesperson from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

At 2:50 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the 5400 block of Feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst for medical aid, the spokesperson said.

Upon arrival, officials said a man wielded an ax and was subsequently shot by deputies. The man was taken to Adventist Rideout Hospital in Marysville.

Additional details will be released as they become available.