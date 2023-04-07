(KTXL) — An inmate at the Yuba County Jail admitted to smuggling fentanyl into the jail in October 2022 and dealing it to fellow inmates, resulting in the death of one of the inmates, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 2, 2022, Yuba County inmate Mathew Perez died from a fentanyl poising and two other inmates also lost consciousness from fentanyl poisoning but were revived by jail staff on Nov. 3, 2022.

Detectives reviewed several hours of surveillance video and conducted several interviews, but were unable to get any information.

Eventually, evidence pointed towards Henning, according to law enforcement, who then admitted to bringing in the fentanyl.

Henning agreed to a 12-year and four-month sentence in state prison and will be sentenced on May 1.