(KTXL) — The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office has filed arson charges against a man in connection to the Scott Fire in June.

According to a social media post from the district attorney’s office, prosecutors are charging James Matthew Fiske, 34, of Browns Valley, with seven counts of arson related to multiple fires set in the area of Scott Grant Road in Loma Rica.

Fiske is also facing multiple charges of domestic violence, the DA’s office said.

Flames occured neart the area of Loma Rica following three fires were allegedly set by Fiske, according to prosecutors.

The Scott Fire, which started on June 15, burned 115 acres, prompting road closures and brief evacuations. CAL FIRE were able to contain the flames, as the wildfire resulted in no injuries or any loss of structures.

Some residents west of Collins Lake were ordered to evacuate the day the fire started, but were allowed to return to their homes that night.

Fiske was arrested by Yolo County Sheriff’s deputies and CAL Fire investigators on July 20 at the Rio Inn and Suites in Linda, the DA’s office said.

According to prosecutors, Fiske plead not guilty at an arraignment where his bail was set at $1,250,000 by Yuba County Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter.

Fiske is set to return to court for a prehearing conference on Aug. 23.

If Fiske is convicted of all charges, he could face more than 50 years in prison, according to the DA’s office.

Prosecutors said the investigation into the arson case is ongoing and if anyone has information, officials are urging the public to contact Capt. Ryan Smith with the CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit at 530-889-0111.