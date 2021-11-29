Yuba Sheriff: Linda man arrested after shooting woman in home with more than 12 relatives present

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) – Yuba County sheriff’s deputies announced they arrested a Linda man for attempted murder Friday morning for shooting a 59-year-old woman inside a home with over a dozen family members, including several children.

In a Facebook post, deputies said they responded to a 911 call about a man, 50-year-old Tong Yang, who was in a home on Horman Drive near Jordan Drive threatening relatives with a gun.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they heard two gunshots from inside the home, the sheriff’s office said. Several people then exited the home saying a family member was still inside holding down Yang and that a woman had been shot.

Deputies then entered the home where they detained Yang and provided medical aid to the victim, who was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

The victim, who has not been identified, suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition, officials said.

Yang was booked into Yuba County Jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary and threats. His bail is set at $1 million.

The investigation into this case is considered active and ongoing.