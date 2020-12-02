Yuba, Sutter counties see record-setting COVID-19 cases

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – Yuba and Sutter counties are dealing with record-setting COVID-19 cases for the area with 238 new cases confirmed Monday.

Both counties have some of the highest positivity rates in the state.

The surge in cases is putting a strain on the counties’ only hospital, Adventist Health and Rideout.

The hospital has been warning about this surge for several weeks and says they’re finally reaching a tipping point.

“It’s definitely a concerning, kind of scary time, especially for our healthcare workers who have been nonstop since March,” Yuba County spokeswoman Rachel Rosenbaum said.

As of Monday, the counties have a combined 48 residents hospitalized, up from just three a month ago. ICU beds at the hospital are full with 12 COVID-19 patients.

Rosenbaum explained they’ve had to start putting two patients in each room.

“That really helps our nurses. Instead of having to run from one room to another, they can take care of two in one room. And we have elevated it up to the state level to see if they can help us,” Rosenbaum told FOX40.

She said previous plans to open up field hospitals in places like high school gyms won’t work this time around.

They have the space but not enough doctors or nurses.

“Everyone is experiencing really, really high numbers, really high hospitalizations. So, that means that we don’t have the staffing that was available in July. You can’t call on out-of-state nurses,” Rosenbaum explained.

Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, has been an outspoken critic of COVID-19 restrictions from Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Businesses and churches in this region have been open since July. And from July, all through October and the early parts of November, we saw cases go down. So, there’s absolutely no evidence that the surge or increases in cases has anything to do with businesses being open,” Gallagher told FOX40.

He pointed out that this surge can’t be blamed on the Thanksgiving holiday because of the incubation period of the virus.

County public health officials agree that cases from the holiday have likely not yet been reported, but that’s what worries them even more.

“There’s more to come, so it’s scary. You know, it’s not too late to turn the course,” Rosenbaum said.

When reached for comment, Adventist Health and Rideout responded with the following statement:

With a surge plan in effect at Adventist Health and Rideout the number of staffed beds is changing daily. Therefore, we are not able to provide an exact count of staffed beds. We remain in close contact with the California Department of Public Health as we monitor ICU bed capacity minute-by-minute. Our surge plan includes double-occupancy rooms, if needed.­­­­­­­­­­­ Since Adventist Health and Rideout is part of the integrated Adventist Health system, we have access to additional supplies, expertise, and support should we need it. As we continue to treat COVID-19 patients and respond to this latest surge, we would like to remind our community and neighbors of the important role we all must play. Following CDC and state guidelines of wearing a mask while in public, practicing physical distancing and hand washing supports the health and well-being of community members and the physicians and nurses on the front lines. We also want to remind our community that Adventist Health and Rideout is a safe place to receive care. Community members are urged to continue to seek care when they need it, especially those who are feeling chest pain, experiencing stroke symptoms or having other serious concerns.