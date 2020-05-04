Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force receives 40,000-pound donation of food and water

(KTXL) — The Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force said it received its largest single donation of food and water to date on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy of Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force)

Due to the pandemic, local pantries have seen an increase in demand and that’s why the task force has been trying to provide food to the pantries.

On Saturday, the task force received around 40,000 pounds of food and bottled water from Sarb Thiara and his friends. Thiara, who is a local farmer and businessman, also previously donated $5,000 to the relief effort.

The Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force wishes to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Sarb Thiara, Jas Thiara and their friends for helping feed struggling families in Yuba-Sutter. Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force