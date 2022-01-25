Yuba, Yolo County schools among first to be named California Purple Star Schools

(KTXL) — Four schools in Yuba and Yolo counties were among the first in California to be recognized as Purple Star Schools.

The California Purple Star Schools Program is a new program that recognizes schools that are committed and equipped to meet the needs of military families.

Yolo County’s Compass Charter School of Yolo and Yuba County’s Lone Tree Elementary School, Wheatland Charter Academy and Wheatland Union High School were among 31 schools named, according to the California Department of Education.

Compass Charter School of Yolo is part of the Winters Joint Unified School District. Lone Tree Elementary and Wheatland Charter are part of the Wheatland School District but are at Beale Air Force Base, east of Marysville. Wheatland Union High also serves students at Beale AFB.

“These schools are crucial to support their academic, college and career aspirations while their parents serve in our country,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said in a statement Monday.

CDE officials said schools in the Purple Star Program seek to reduce the burdens on military families “by providing support, creating transition programs, and offering staff professional development.”

The state department said it plans to recognize Purple Star Schools annually.