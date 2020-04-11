Zach Waters Band releases new music amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Musicians worldwide have been grounded because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Major acts may not experience trouble during the shutdown but for the thousands of local musicians, it is a time of uncertainty.

Zach Waters and his band are doing something most musicians haven’t done during this time: release new music.

The Zach Waters Band dropped their new single “Inside My Brain” Friday night.

“It’s gonna be on Spotify, iTunes, Pandora Music, Apple Music, everything,” Waters said.

He and his bandmates have been tearing up the local music scene lately. They played more than 200 shows in the last couple of years at places like the Crest Theatre and Ace of Spades.

But with everything grounded to a halt, the band took a new approach with new music.

“Definitely a lot of our crowd has come from live shows. So I think it’s really cool to be able to give something to them during this time where they can’t see us live,” Waters told FOX40.

And they haven’t just released new music, the band also has impromptu jams on social media.

“It makes you feel as though somebody is out there or it tells you, ‘Hey, 20 people are watching.” And you’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re doing a show! We’re live! We’re doing a show!” said band member Steve Pires. “It’s cool, man.”

The band is hoping to play their next gig June 27 over at Ace of Spades.

“I think it’s just going to keep us relevant to our fans to show that we’re just still, you know, wanting to put out music. And we still want to be able to put a smile on people’s faces,” said Waters.