Local students create art while completing cycling challenges

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) -- A staggering number of student-athletes across the country had their season’s canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. That cancellation means their coaches had to get creative in order to keep them engaged.

“So, since we’ve been shut down we’re still trying to figure out a way to keep these kids moving,” said Mark Ferry, with Cycling Development.

Cycling Development, which oversees eight high school mountain biking programs in the Folsom area, gave out challenges.

“So, what we do is utilize a free app called Strava,” explained Ferry. “This week’s challenge we’re having them try to make art by riding their bikes around and riding on different streets. We’re just trying to keep them riding.”

Cycling is one of the few things you can do these days while practicing social distancing at the same time.

“They can get outside and it’s probably the best part of their day,” said Ferry.

This particular art challenge ends on Saturday.

“Me and my dad created a dragon and it was about 30 miles,” said Vista Del Lago sophomore Blake Elmer.

Even though it’s a cycling challenge, it gives the students a chance to express themselves creatively.

“So, we record everything on these cycling computers or your cellphone so you know when to pause it and when to play the ride. Almost like taking your pen off the paper and then putting it down,” said Christian Brothers senior Grace Murphy.

Another challenge will be issued next week but in the meanwhile, Ferry said he’s excited to see what they come up with.

“I’m still going to enjoy my spring break to the best of my ability as I can right now. So, I guess what that means is I’m going to go outside and ride my bike,” said Murphy.