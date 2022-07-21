LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department bid farewell to Officer Erika Urrea, who became well-known after saving a man’s life in 2020 when his electric wheelchair got stuck in railroad tracks with a train coming towards him.

According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, Officer Urrea has worked her last shift and will soon start working as a San Joaquin County District Attorney Investigator.

In 2020, while on duty Officer Urrea rescued a 66-year-old man whose electric wheelchair got stuck in the railroad tracks when a train was coming. Officer Urrea pulled the man from his wheelchair, saving the man just as the train hit his wheelchair. The man sustained a leg injured, but survived thanks to Officer Urrea.

The post said that Officer Urrea was a Cadet for three years before being hired at the Lodi Police Department. She was then hired as a patrol officer and rose up to be a detective in the General Investigations Unit. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in 2014 and her Master Officer rank in 2015.

During her time on the force, Officer Urrea “was a part of the CINT and UAV teams, served as a Cadet Advisor, Range Master and EVOC Instructor.” She earned six letters of commendation and two letters of appreciation while on the force and in 2020 she earned the Department’s Silver Star and Life-Saving awards. In 2021, she once again earned the Life-Saving award.

In January 2022, Officer Urrea was awarded the “Governor’s Public Safety Medal of Valor for her heroic actions and bravery.”