Madera Police announce arrest of Thaddeus Sran’s parents in connection to his death

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera Police announced Friday the arrest of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran’s parents in connection to his death following a search effort that lasted over a week.

Chief Dino Lawson said detectives served an arrest warrant at around 7:15 a.m. at the home of Thaddeus’ parents and arrested Briseida and Sukhjinder Sran.

Lawson added that both were taken into police custody for murder.

The chief said Thaddeus would have some justice with Friday’s arrest and that the community of Madera’s “heart has been broken over this case.”

“My heart goes out to Thaddeus,” Lawson said. “My heart goes out to his brother and his sisters. And today we will have some justice for them.”

An autopsy on Thaddeus is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.

Lawson said the 2-year-old’s remains were found by a cadaver dog exposed in an agricultural “fire pit” and had appeared to have been burned.

Officials used technology estimate where they would find Thaddeus’ remains — in farmland just west of Madera.

Police said the Srans’ other children are under child protective services custody.

Thaddeus had been missing since July 14.

His parents told police they put him to bed around 10 p.m. that night, and when they woke up, he was gone.

“This is one of those very special cases that really tugged at everybody’s heart, every member of this community,” Lawson said Thursday. “This is a tough one.”

Officials, including the FBI, concluded their search for Thaddeus on July 17 as community members continued their efforts.

“From the beginning, they’ve organized search parties on their own to look for Thaddeus, along with the police department and other agencies,” Lawson said.

Police said Tuesday that Thaddeus’ parents had stopped cooperating with them early on in the investigation. A family member told us those accusations are false – and they have since hired a lawyer.