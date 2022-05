SAN DIEGO — A male fell to his death Friday morning while climbing the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Otay Mesa, police said.

The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. near Drucker Lane and Kearns Street, San Diego police told FOX 5. The male was climbing the wall from the Mexico side when he fell and died from his injuries at the scene.

Police joined U.S. Border Patrol at the scene.

No information about the male’s identity was immediately available.

