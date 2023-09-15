A man was taken into custody Thursday night in connection with the disappearance of a Fairfield woman, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody in the Sacramento area for the “disappearance and homicide of Erica Brown” with the help of the Sacramento Police Department’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T Unit.

On Aug. 31, an arrest warrant was issued for her former boyfriend who lived with her at the time of her disappearance.

While they have not announced the discovery of a body or any other evidence, the police department said last month that they believed Brown was no longer alive.

Brown was last seen at her home in Fairfield on Aug. 20.