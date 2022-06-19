Nevada City, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Grass Valley officers arrested a man after he allegedly brandished a firearm at other motorists along State Route 20 near Casci Road on Friday afternoon.

Officers arrested David Lawrence Andersen, 59, after he entered the Nevada City/Grass Valley area and officers conducted a search of his vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of a loaded handgun along with another firearm, according to CHP.

Andersen was booked into the Nevada County Jail and the driver of the vehicle was detained and released, according to CHP.