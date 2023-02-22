(KTXL) — A man died on Tuesday night after being shot by an Elk Grove Police Officer, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police said that at around 11:39 p.m., an officer fired at a person at the Holiday Inn Express located at 9175 West Stockton Blvd.

Before police arrived the man was told that no rooms were available at the hotel by hotel employees, according to police.

There were also reports that the man had stolen his friends car, “displayed erratic behavior and brandished a firearm,” before he was shot by police.

Before being shot, the man was stunned by an officers stun gun which was found to not be affective.

After being shot, the man was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office has begun their investigation of the shooting.