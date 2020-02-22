Man dies, woman injured after shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – A man and woman driving in Stockton were shot at early Saturday morning and crashed their car, according to police. The man died from his injuries.

Police officials said 29-year-old Deonta Simmons and an unidentified 21-year-old woman were driving on Wilson Way near Church Street around 1:30 a.m. when an unknown suspect opened fire at their vehicle.

Police said both victims were shot, forcing their vehicle to crash into a building.

Simmons died from his wounds at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her injuries were non-life threatening, according to police.

Detectives have yet to identify a suspect or motive for the shooting.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.