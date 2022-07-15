MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol are currently investigating a fatal crash that took place on Friday along State Route 99 near Turlock.

According to CHP, a 54-year-old-man from Hughson was pronounced dead at the scene after discovering his 2005 Chevy SUV that showed major collision damage.

Law enforcement said that the man was travelling southbound on SR-99 when he began to lose control of the Chevy and turned sharply to the right, towards the number three lane.

The vehicle went off the western edge of the road where it overturned several times, according to CHP.

CHP said that the man was not wearing his seat belt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle and the Chevy finally came to rest on its wheels west of the west road edge of the Fulkerth on ramp.

It is unclear at this time if drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash, according to CHP.